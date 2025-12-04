Megan Moroney floats Cloud 9 tour dates for 2026

Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 Tour (AEG Presents)
By Andrea Dresdale

Megan Moroney is ready to take her fans to Cloud 9.

The "Six Months Later" singer has just announced The Cloud 9 tour, to go along with her new album of the same name. The international headline tour begins May 29 in Columbus, Ohio. After the North American leg wraps at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 21, Megan will float on over to Europe for a set of dates that start Sept. 13 in Norway. The tour is set to conclude in Belfast on Oct. 1.

All tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at MeganMoroney.com.

Megan's new album, Cloud 9, will be out Feb. 20.

