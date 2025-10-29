Max McNown will pay The Cost of Growing Up with 2026 tour

Max McNown currently has his first top-25 hit on the country chart with "Better Me for You (Brown Eyes)," and he plans to keep building on his success in 2026.

The “A Lot More Free” hitmaker has announced dates for his The Cost of Growing Up tour, set to kick off in the spring.

The more than 20-date run begins in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 20, and includes two shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Max will also play three shows in Florida with Parker McCollum and make his Stagecoach Festival debut in April.

Presales begin Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Go to MaxMcNown.com/tour for more information.

The Cost of Growing Up tour follows Max’s Forever Ain’t Long Enough trek, which sold out more than 30 shows in North America. That run wraps in the U.K. and Europe in December.

Max's deluxe sophomore album, Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), came out in July.

