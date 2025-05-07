Maren Morris says co-parenting son Hayes is 'really easy,' says she's in a 'peaceful' place

Maren Morris is launching her new album Dreamsicle on Friday, but in addition to her career, she's also mom to her five-year-old son Hayes, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Hurd. Maren says thankfully, their co-parenting hasn't been a hassle.

Speaking to TZR, Maren says that her Nashville home is just five minutes down the road from Ryan's house, which means dropping Hayes off and picking him up is convenient. "Our stops are really easy, and we'll have family dinners," she says.

Maren says she's sought out her friends for advice about divorce, co-parenting and juggling her career with parenthood, and she's been encouraged by what she's heard.

"It’s just so nice to know mothers that have gone through this and made it out the other side,” she notes. “Their kids are happy, and they’re friends with their exes, and they have family dinners. I’m getting into that space now, which is so much more peaceful.”

But one thing that has taken some getting used to, she says, are those times when Hayes is with Ryan.

“Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees,” she says. “And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’ That’s when I’ve leaned into it and not been drowned by my own company.”

But generally, Maren says she's enjoying living alone. "I can just sprawl out all my skin care and display all my fragrances,” she laughs, adding, "If I ever meet someone that I want to be romantically linked to, I’ll be like, ‘You can live next door.’"

