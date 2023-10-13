Maren Morris to release children's book in 2024

Maren Morris has teamed up with her best friend and educator Karina Argow for a new children's picture book titled Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure.



Arriving April 9, 2024, the book chronicles a little ant's journey for independence while realizing when it's important to ask for help along the way.



"Inspiring others through words and lyrics is a lifelong passion of mine," says Maren.



"To be able to give back to young learners in this way, to instill in them at a young age a deep love for the world around them gives me great hope for the future," she adds. "I'm looking forward to this being the start of many adventures for Addie Ant, who I know will become a beloved children's character."



"I hope that the children and adults reading about Addie and her friends can see themselves and remember just how magical we all are and how precious this wonderful world is that we live in!" shares Karina.



Both autographed and unsigned copies of Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure are available for preorder now at addieant.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.