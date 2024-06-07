"The Man He Sees in Me" previews Luke Combs' 'Fathers & Sons'

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs is set to drop his highly anticipated fifth album, Fathers & Sons, on June 14.

The announcement arrived alongside the release of a new track, "The Man He Sees in Me," which he had teased on social media since January. 

"Excited to announce my new album Fathers & Sons will be out NEXT Friday, June 14. Track 7 - 'The Man He Sees in Me' is out now! I can't wait for y'all to hear the full album next week and hope y'all love this project as much as I do," Luke shared with fans on social media, alongside the album's cover art and track list.

Also included on Fathers & Sons are "Plant a Seed," "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and "Remember Him That Way," which he previously teased on socials. 

Fathers & Sons is the follow-up to 2023's Gettin' Old, which spawned the #1 hits "Love You Anyway," "Fast Car" and "Where the Wild Things Are."

Luke's current single is "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from Twisters: The Album, and it's in the top 20 of the country charts.

Fathers & Sons is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the track list for Fathers & Sons:

"Front Door Famous"
"In Case I Ain't Around"
"Huntin' by Yourself"
"Little Country Boys"
"Whoever You Turn Out to Be"
"Remember Him That Way"
"The Man He Sees in Me"
"All I Ever Do is Leave"
"Plant a Seed"
"Ride Around Heaven"
"My Old Man Was Right"
"Take Me Out to the Ballgame"

