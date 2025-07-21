Malcolm-Jamal Warner, former 'Cosby Show' star, dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor perhaps best known for starring in the TV sitcom The Cosby Show as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.
Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines. He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.
Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident for five of the show's six seasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.