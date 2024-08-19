Maddie & Tae are showing you 'What A Woman Can Do'

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Female empowerment will take center stage in Maddie & Tae's new EP, What A Woman Can Do.

Arriving Sept. 13, the six-track set will feature the duo's latest single, "Heart They Didn't Break," the earlier released "Sad Girl Summer" and "Free Like," as well as three unreleased songs.

Of the EP's title, Maddie & Tae say they named it as such because the project "embodies where we are in our lives and careers."

"The theme of confidence in what we can do as women is a thread that runs through each of these songs," the singers share. "We feel so empowered in who we are, where we've been, what we've learned and where we're going, and we want our fans to feel the same way when they hear this music."

Maddie & Tae's What A Woman Can Do EP is available for presave now.

To catch Maddie & Tae on their upcoming fall Here's To Friends Tour and for tickets to their May 1, 2025, Ryman Auditorium headlining debut, visit maddieandtae.com.

Here's the What A Woman Can Do EP track list:
"Free Like"
"Sad Girl Summer"
"One Hit Wonders"
"Heart They Didn't Break"
"Any Kinda Lovin'"
"What a Woman Can Do"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!