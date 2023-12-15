Maddie & Tae are ready for Christmas with their little ones

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

There's something special about celebrating Christmas with your kids. Just ask first-time moms Maddie & Tae.

"First Christmas with Leighton, she was definitely still too young to know everything that was going on. So this will probably feel like her first Christmas," Tae says of her soon-to-be 2-year-old. "She has just been so excited. I collect snow globes and so we have them all lit up, and she thinks they're, like, the coolest thing ever."

Maddie shares the same excitement as she readies to celebrate her first Christmas as a mom.

"Forrest [will] be 3 months [on] Christmas, so he's still a little tiny tot," Maddie tells ABC Audio. But between her niece, nephew and Leighton, "It's just more magical with kids, you know?"

Maddie & Tae's nine-track holiday project, We Need Christmas (Extended Version), is out now wherever you enjoy music.

