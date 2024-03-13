Luke Combs spotlights fatherhood in unreleased "The Man He Sees in Me"

Luke Combs has shared a clip of a new, unreleased song called "The Man He Sees in Me."



The acoustic-leaning track features heartfelt lyrics that chronicle a father-son relationship.



"He's Spiderman in Walmart boots and a camouflage hat/ With a baby blue Zebco that gets hung up every cast/ He thinks he's learning fishing from the man who taught Bill Dance/ And I think as I untangle it and put it in his hands," Luke sings in the opening verse over acoustic guitar strums.



"Well I hope he never finds out that I didn't hang the moon/ And I've never scared a monster out the closet in his room/ Some day between him leaving home and driving on my knee/ Maybe I'll finally be, the man he sees in me," he continues in the reflective chorus.



While not much else is revealed in the Instagram Reel, Luke captioned it with a new music tease, "Is this heading in the right direction y'all?"



Luke's latest album is 2023's Gettin' Old, which spawned the chart-topping singles "Love You Anyway," "Where the Wild Things Are" and "Fast Car."

Luke's Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour kicks off April 12 and April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For tickets and a full list of dates, go to lukecombs.com.

