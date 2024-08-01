Luke Combs celebrates 4th anniversary with wife Nicole: "An incredible life we’ve built together"

Luke Combs is celebrating his fourth year of marriage to his wife, Nicole.



The "Beautiful Crazy" singer hopped on social media to share a photo from their wedding day and a heartfelt message to Nicole.



"4 years ago today I got to marry the woman of my dreams. We have two amazing sons now and an incredible life we've built together," Luke captioned his post. "@nicolejcombs you have changed my world for the better in so many ways I can't even begin to put it in words. I love you! Happy Anniversary!"



Luke and Nicole said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in Florida on Aug. 1, 2020, with close family and friends in attendance.



The couple have two sons: Tex Lawrence, 2, and Beau Lee, who'll turn 1 on Aug. 15.



Luke's latest album is Fathers & Sons, which arrived on Father's Day in June. His current single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," is #8 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.