Luke Combs wraps up "amazing" US stadium tour

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs recently concluded the U.S. leg of his World Tour with much gratitude for this career milestone. 

"Yeah this stadium tour has been insane, bigger and better than I could have ever imagined and just absolutely crazy," Luke reflects.

"I never thought that we would be at this point, but here we are and it's been amazing," he adds. "Hopefully, we continue to get to do shows on our level like this for a long time and just enjoy it while it lasts."

Luke's World Tour will continue this month with stops in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Ireland and other international countries.

A full list of dates can be found on Luke's website.

