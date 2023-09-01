Luke Combs welcomes baby no. 2 with wife Nicole, "Welcome to the world"

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

By Danielle Long

Country star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are officially a family of four.

The pair have joyfully welcomed their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs, into the world on August 15, they announced in a joint Instagram post shared on August 31.

Set to Cory Asbury's "These Are the Days," the social media post shows a pacifier and an infant's hospital hat laid out on a cream-colored blanket, accompanied by a developing Polaroid featuring "Beau Combs" and a heart drawn with Sharpie. The footage then reveals an image of baby Beau.

The announcement was affectionately captioned, "8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more."

Beau joins his one-year-old brother, Tex, who was born on June 19, 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!