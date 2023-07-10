Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and more to perform on CMA Fest

CMA/ABC

By Jeremy Chua

The performance lineup for CMA Fest has been revealed.

Hosted by Dierks BentleyLainey Wilson and Elle King, the three-hour television concert special will feature performances from a slew of country stars, including Luke CombsLuke BryanTim McGrawMiranda LambertEric ChurchOld DominionKeith UrbanDan + ShayJelly RollTyler HubbardCarly PearceJordan DavisAshley McBrydeCody Johnson and more.

Also taking the stage are country icons AlabamaJo Dee MessinaReba McEntireTanya Tucker and Vince Gill.

For the full performance lineup, visit cmafest.com.

CMA Fest airs Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, be sure to watch the broadcast debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Tuesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

