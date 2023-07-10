Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and more to perform on CMA Fest

The performance lineup for CMA Fest has been revealed.



Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson and Elle King, the three-hour television concert special will feature performances from a slew of country stars, including Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson and more.



Also taking the stage are country icons Alabama, Jo Dee Messina, Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker and Vince Gill.



For the full performance lineup, visit cmafest.com.



CMA Fest airs Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



While you wait, be sure to watch the broadcast debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Tuesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

