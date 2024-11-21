Luke Combs' reaction to Chris Stapleton's male vocalist CMA win goes viral

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs is thoroughly impressed by Chris Stapleton's resume.

The "Fast Car" singer went viral after a shot of the CMA Awards broadcast showed him reacting with shock upon realizing Chris had just won his eighth CMA for Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday night. One TikTok of Luke's reaction has garnered over 1 million views.

"His eighth?" asked Luke after the win was announced, as he applauded Chris while looking dumbfounded.

Luke was also nominated for the category along with Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

Chris' success did not stop with the Male Vocalist of the Year win. The "White Horse" singer also brought home Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the award show.

Luke took the stage later in the evening with a performance of his hit "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," the lead single off the soundtrack for this summer's tornado-filled film Twisters, starring Glen Powell.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!