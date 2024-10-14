Luke Combs' Nashville bar is opening very soon

Luke Combs' Nashville bar, Category 10, is opening on Nov. 2.



The long-awaited announcement arrived on the venue's Instagram page on Monday, with Luke commenting "let's go!" on the post.



"Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown," Luke said in a statement in January. "We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next."



"There isn't anything like this venue, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," he added of his multilevel entertainment spot.



Its name, Category 10, was inspired by Luke's hit "Hurricane."



"Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5. So we figured we'd double it and make it Category 10," he explained on Instagram.



For more information on all things Category 10, including a peek at its menu and spaces, go to category10.com.

