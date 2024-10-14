Luke Combs' Nashville bar is opening very soon

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs' Nashville bar, Category 10, is opening on Nov. 2.

The long-awaited announcement arrived on the venue's Instagram page on Monday, with Luke commenting "let's go!" on the post.

"Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown," Luke said in a statement in January. "We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next."

"There isn't anything like this venue, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," he added of his multilevel entertainment spot.

Its name, Category 10, was inspired by Luke's hit "Hurricane."

"Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5. So we figured we'd double it and make it Category 10," he explained on Instagram.

For more information on all things Category 10, including a peek at its menu and spaces, go to category10.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!