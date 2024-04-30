Luke Combs kicks off stadium tour with record-breaking attendance

Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour is off to a record-breaking start.
According to a press release, the country superstar scored the "highest single-night and two-night attendance" at Milwaukee's American Family Field with 44,752 and 86,720 atten
"Biggest show I’ve played in my life," Luke captioned his Instagram carousel of photos from his Pennsylvania stop. "Unbelievable. Thank you, State College, for a show we’ll never forget."
Luke's upcoming tour dates include two-night stops in Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Santa Clara, California, on May 3 and May 4; May 10 and May 11; and May 17 and May 18, respectively.
For tickets and the full Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour schedule, visit Luke's website.
