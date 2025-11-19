Luke Combs keeps pounding, teams with Carolina Panthers for new merch line

Luke Combs looks on during a press conference for the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Starting Thursday, you'll be able to support the Carolina Panthers and Luke Combs at the same time.

Die-hard Panthers fan Luke has partnered with the team for an exclusive merchandise collaboration, which will drop Thursday at 11 a.m. ET at the team store at Bank of American Stadium and online at shop.panthers.com.

Luke says in a statement, "It's safe to say I bleed Carolina Panthers blue. They've been my team through thick and thin. I was born into this fandom. I met Sam Mills when I was 5 years old at a local restaurant during the team's first season. I had a Panthers birthday when I turned 8."

Luke adds, "I was able to hand pick each and every item in the collection. Talk about a full circle moment. This is it. Keep pounding."

The collection features "vintage-inspired designs and a distinct '90s aesthetic," according to a press release. All net proceeds from the collection will go to Western North Carolina charities, including Second Harvest Food Bank NWNC.

Entertainer of the year nominee Luke will open the 59th annual CMA Awards Wednesday night on ABC.

