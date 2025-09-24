Luke Combs is ready for baby #3

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, are expecting their third baby.

"Third time's a charm!" the couple announced on Instagram. "Baby #3 coming this winter."

The caption accompanies a video of Luke and Nicole showing their two boys pictures of the sonogram.

The new little one will join Tex Lawrence Combs, who was born in June 2022, and Beau Lee Combs, who arrived in August 2023.

The video is set to a new, unreleased track called "Days Like These."

"Y'all probably thought I had forgotten about Days Like These. Can confirm I did not," Luke recently wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him recording the song in the studio.

Luke currently has a top-10 hit with "Back in the Saddle," which is likely the first taste of his forthcoming sixth album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.