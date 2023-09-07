Luke Combs has no plans on crossing over to pop: "I don't want to be a pop star"

Luke Combs may have garnered crossover success with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," but don't count on him being the next country-gone-pop superstar.



"That's something I haven't really entertained. I've been approached about it more than a few times, and I don't know. It's just [that] I feel to me, country music is enough," says Luke. "I don't want to be a pop star. You know what I mean? Like, I love our genre and I love writing country songs with my songwriting buddies and singing them with the guys that I like to make records with."



"I'm not chasing anything. I'm not chasing fame or notoriety or money," he notes.



As far as collaborations go, while Luke's open to them, he's determined to stay in the country lane and not cross over to pop.



"If a really amazing collaboration came along, I would want it to be on a country song. I would want somebody to do a country song with me. I wouldn't want to go do a pop song with somebody else just because it would be good for my career," Luke shares. "I've never made decisions based on that. I've always let the music lead where we go and what we do because that's why we're all here, right?"



"We all love music at the end of the day. I'm in the music business. I don't love business [but] I do love music," he adds.



Luke's World Tour resumes September 30 in Norway. For the full tour schedule and tickets, visit lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.