Luke Combs announces his next single

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs has chosen "Where the Wild Things Are" as the follow-up single to his latest #1 hits, "Love You Anyway" and "Fast Car."

"Excited to announce 'Where the Wild Things Are' will be my next song on Country Radio!" Luke shared with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the single cover art reveal.

Unlike "Love You Anyway," which was picked as a single by fans via social media, "Where the Wild Things Are" was selected without Combs' fans. It was penned by Luke alongside Dan IsbellJames McNair and Thomas Archer, and serves as the third single off his latest album, Gettin' Old.

