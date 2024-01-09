Luke Bryan wraps Vegas run: "An experience I’ll never forget"

Luke Bryan has concluded his two-year headlining Luke Bryan: VEGAS run at Resorts World Las Vegas.



The shows kicked off February 11, 2022, and wrapped on January 6.



"It is unbelievable that we've reached the end of our two-year run at Resorts World Theatre," shares Luke. "Las Vegas has been a home away from home the last two years, and I am grateful to all the fans who have joined us night after night to experience this production. This has truly been an experience I'll never forget."



Coming up, Luke will head to Riviera Cancún, Mexico, for his annual Crash My Playa, slated for January 17 to January 20.



For tickets and the full schedule, head to crashmyplaya.com.

Luke's approaching the top 40 of the country charts with his Jon Pardi-featured single, "Cowboys and Plowboys."

