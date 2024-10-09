Luke Bryan thinks he's been "overlooked" in one award category

Luke Bryan may be one of country music's biggest stars, but he's never lost sight of how lucky and blessed he is to pursue this dream.



"I love being in country music. I could have at any moment never had any of this happen," Luke reflects. "I see a Twitter feed every now and then where they tabulate and one of the Twitter feeds said 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It' is my 35th top five, and that's just mind-boggling to me."



"I truly understand the enormity and how fun it's been and how awesome it is," he shares.



While Luke's grateful for his years of success, there's still one award he wishes he had won — Male Vocalist.



"Do I feel like maybe I've been overlooked as a vocalist some in my career? I believe that. Can I go toe-to-toe with a Chris Stapleton? Absolutely not. But I can get there and go toe-to-toe with a lot of people vocally on any night of the week," Luke says.



"But all I need to do is keep surprising people with that. If people could come to my shows and even when I'm 60 and their take is, 'Dang, the old guy still looks pretty good. He's still singing his butt off, he's still entertaining his butt off, and we didn't think it was going to be that way,'" Luke adds as he looks toward the future.



"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is Luke's 31st career chart-topper and can be found on his latest album, Mind Of A Country Boy.

Luke will co-host the 2024 CMA Awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson on Nov. 20. It'll air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

