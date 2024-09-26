Luke Bryan to premiere star-studded 'It's All Country' docuseries on Hulu

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan’s new docuseries, It’s All Country, is set to premiere Nov. 15 on Hulu.

According to a synopsis highlighted by People, the six-episode series, executive produced by Bryan and Peyton Manning, “features never-before-seen performances by some of the biggest stars of country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love.”

“When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be,” Bryan tells People. “Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way.”

Also joining Bryan are fellow hitmakers Kane Brown, Lady A, Shaboozey, Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs, who’ll appear on various episodes.

The series will kick off with Bryan and Combs uncovering the story behind Comb’s chart-topper “Beautiful Crazy.”

While you wait for It's All Country to premiere, check out photos of the series exclusively on People's website. Bryan's new album, Mind Of A Country Boy, drops Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.

