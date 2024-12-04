Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean + Shenandoah gather for a 'Sunday in the South'

Courtesy of 8 Track Entertainment
By Jeremy Chua

Shenandoah has dropped a music video for their newly recorded "Sunday in the South" collab with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

The nostalgic visualizer unites the singers over a catch-up at Country Boy Restaurant in Leipers Fork, Tennessee, and spotlights several iconic Muscle Shoals landmarks you might recall from the original music video from 35 years ago.

"Having Jason and Luke on this song has certainly been a highlight for us," Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon says in a release. "This song has always ministered to us in such a special way."

"My earliest memories of 'Sunday in the South' is that it was a song that was speaking exactly my life," shares Luke. "This song shaped the way I thought about music and how I wanted to make music one day."

Jason adds, "It's just always an honor for us to get to work with these guys we grew up listening to."

You can watch the new "Sunday in the South" video now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

