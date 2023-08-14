Luke Bryan is taking things "Southern and Slow"

Luke Bryan is taking a moment to enjoy the blessings in life on his new song, "Southern and Slow."

"'Southern and Slow' reflects on simple times," says Luke. "Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country’er than that. Let’s slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever."

"Southern and Slow" and Luke's single "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" will be included on his upcoming new album. The latter song is in the top 10 and ascending the country charts.

Most recently, Luke sold out his headlining concert in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Before the show, he was presented with multi-Platinum and Gold plaques for the RIAA certifications of his songs "Do I" and "Country On," among others.

On Sunday, August 13, however, the country superstar canceled his show in Brandon, Mississippi, because of vocal issues.

"Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I'm setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do," Luke wrote in part on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For a full list of Luke's upcoming Country On Tour dates, visit his website.

