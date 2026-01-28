Luke Bryan heads back to California for second year of Farm Tour

Even before Luke Bryan launches his Word on the Street Tour in the spring, he's heading back to California for three Farm Tour dates.

“We had such a great response to the shows out West last year that we decided to come back," he says. "It was so impactful to learn from the farmers about what affects their operations and families, and our hope is to shine a little spotlight on them for all they do for America.”

Luke will kick off his 17th Farm Tour May 14 at Sillect Farms in Shafter, California, before heading to Clovis on May 15 and Elk Grove on May 16.

Presales start Feb. 2, before tickets go on sale to the public Feb. 5.



Look for special guests to be announced in the future, as well as Luke's traditional Farm Tour dates in the fall.

The son of a peanut farmer, Luke launched his first Farm Tour in 2009 and has since provided 90 college scholarships to students from farming families.

Luke's Word on the Street Tour kicks off May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.