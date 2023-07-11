Luke Bryan + Conner Smith sing "Buy Dirt" onstage

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

What happens when you have a talented group of artists opening for you? You bring them onstage for a surprise duet, which is what happened on Luke Bryan's Country On Tour.

Luke recently invited opener Conner Smith to perform his #1 hit "Buy Dirt" with him onstage.

"Buy Dirt w/ @lukebryan this weekend. Fired up to see y'all on the Country On tour this summer," Conner captions an Instagram video of his performance with Luke.

The clip opens with Luke wrapping up the first verse before tossing the mic over to Conner to sing Jordan Davis' parts.

"Buy dirt/ Find the one you can't live without/ Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground/ Do what you love but call it work/ And throw a little money in the plate at church," Conner sings over an acoustic guitar as the crowd sings along.

Conner's next date on the Country On Tour is on Thursday, July 13, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. For tickets and the full Country On Tour schedule, visit lukebryan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!