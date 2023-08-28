Love’s Travel Stops Collecting Donations to Change Kids’ Health at Christus Children’s Hospital

San Antonio, TX — Love’s collects critical donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Beginning on Aug. 25, Love’s Travel Stops’ Balloon Campaign is raising critical funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals benefiting CHRISTUS Children’s. Love’s locations from coast to coast are coming together to change kids’ health to change the future.

Donate at Love’s from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29. Your donation goes to the member hospital supporting kids’ health in the local community. The member hospital provides kids the urgent, high-quality care they need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next.

“Children’s hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations. But they can’t do it alone,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Without the help of caring partners like Love’s Travel Stops, children will face significant impacts in the short- and long-term. Every dollar raised can change kids’ health to change the future for each community our member hospitals serve.”

“At CHRISTUS Children’s, our associates are playing an essential role to provide much- needed care for kids and their families. We are conducting research, offering preventative care, providing health and safety education and other support services to build healthier communities,” said Terry Kyle, chief executive officer and chief development officer, CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation. “We are so grateful for Love’s Travel Stops for not only providing great products to our communities, but also enhancing the lives of our future generations.”

By raising funds for treatments, facilities and programs like pet therapy, local member hospitals can address the most challenging health issues of today while preventing and preparing for those to come tomorrow.

When we change kid’s health, we change the future – for all of us.

Love’s Campaign Facts:

The 2023 Balloon Campaign is Aug. 25-Sept. 29.

The 2023 goal is to raise more than $100,000 for CHRISTUS Children’s.

for CHRISTUS Children’s. Since 1999, Love’s has raised more than $46.2 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in their local communities.

About CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation

CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation was founded in 1955 to support the first and only academic, freestanding children’s hospital in San Antonio dedicated to the care of children and expectant mothers: CHRISTUS Children’s. CHRISTUS Children’s is part of CHRISTUS Health. Baylor College of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation, is the academic partner of CHRISTUS Children’s, with 180 pediatric specialists affiliated with Baylor. In addition, community physicians in private practice remain a valuable partner in the care of women and children in our community. We are a faith-based health care ministry that works to continually meet the needs of the community. For additional information, visit christuschildrensfoundation.org, and find us on facebook.com/christuschildrensfoundation, instagram.com/christuschildrensfoundation/, and twitter.com/csrfoundations.

About CMN Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Love’s Travel Stop

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.