Loves country music, hates to fly: Justin Moore's sky-high dilemma

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard
Of all the things Justin Moore loves about singing country music for a living, the travel definitely isn't one of them.
Specifically, it's the air travel he despises.
"I hate flyin’," he says. "I thought when you got into this business, you just got on a tour bus and went. I never realized there was the amount of flying that is involved."
Just how much does the Arkansas native hate to take to the skies? Well, so much so that he says he might have made a different career choice.
"I’ve told people this in the past and they don’t believe me, but it’s true: Had I known that, I probably wouldn’t have done it," he admits. "Because it literally has taken years off my life from stress. I mean, I’m the one that shakes my leg the whole time."
"I’ve gotten better over the years, but I still don’t enjoy it," he adds.
On Thursday, Justin takes the stage at Bulldog Park in Crown Point, Indiana, as his hit "Time's Ticking" continues its climb up the chart.

