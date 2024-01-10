Love horses and cardigans? Reba's got new apparel for you

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

In need of a new cardigan for the cold? Look no further than Reba McEntire and Dillard's new cardigan.

Priced at $118, the beige, long-sleeved cardigan features a jacquard horse design in the front and has a ribbed point collar neckline. It also has a button front closure and is made of sweater knit fabrication.

"Just like them horses," Reba captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her modeling the cardigan. Her caption is also a nod to her 2015 song, "Just Like Them Horses."

You can shop this new horse motif cardigan and other pieces from Reba's collection at Dillard's website.

