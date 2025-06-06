As long as Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home,' he's happy

With two sons and a wife who's his muse, Russell Dickerson's focusing on being Famous Back Home on his fourth album.

“Growing up in a small town, I had this idea ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” he says. "But then you have a family and it’s like, ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’ The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

The 12-track collection includes his hits "Bones" and "Happen to Me," as well as two songs he didn't write — a career first.

Vince Gill guests on "Never Leave," while "Dust" tips its hat to David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle." "Heard It in a Country Song" taps into the nostalgia of the '90s.

Here's the complete track list for Famous Back Home, which arrives Aug. 22:

"Dust"

"Sippin on Top of the World"

"Happen to Me"

"Worth Your Wild"

"Heard It in a Country Song"

"Sunrise in my Silverado"

"For a Truck"

"Love That I Love You"

"Never Leave"

"Bones"

"16 Me"

"Famous Back Home"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.