WINTER WEATHER: Here is a list of local warming centers

The following Bexar County warming centers will be open over the weekend:

South Side Baptist Church – 2010 South Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78264

Emergency Service District #7 Annex – 11591 Galm Road, San Antonio, TX 78254

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church – 3843 Bulverde Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259

Christ the King Lutheran Church –1129 Pat Booker Road TX 78148

The Rock United Methodist Church – 1784 E Loop 1604, St. Hedwig, TX 78101

The following City of San Antonio resilience hubs will be open over the weekend:

District 2 Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX 78220

District 3 Southside Lions Senior Center - 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78210

District 4 Miller’s Pond Community Center - 6175 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio, TX 78242

District 5 Normoyle Community Center - 700 Culberson Ave., San Antonio, TX 78225

District 7 Gilbert Garza Community Center - 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228

District 10 Northeast Senior Center - 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

During the day, city libraries, community centers and senior centers will remain open as places to stay warm during regular hours.

The city is also working with community partners to assist people experiencing homelessness by sharing cold-weather alerts and operating additional temporary overnight shelters at:

Bode Community Center, 901 Rigsby Avenue

Communities Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut Street

Corazón San Antonio, 504 Ave E

New Direction Church, 1139 Gembler (everyone) and 1802 Guadalupe (female only)

Pets are welcome at all shelter locations.

