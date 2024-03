SAPD Asset Seizure Auction - Thursday, March 28th

The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday will host the next scheduled asset seizureproperty to be sold at public auction on March 28, 2024. Approximately 100 items will be auctioned off. The auction will be open to the general public and will be held at the Veteran Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 E. White at 6:30 p.m.

•Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

•Payment is by cash or credit card (No American Express).

•All property must be paid for and picked up on the day of the sale.

For more information call: 210-207-7932

ITEM DESCRIPTION

KOBALT 80V BLOWER,

CHICAGO ELECTRIC 1800T ARC WELDER

TREK26″ BIKE,|

VERTICAL 26″ BIKE,

PEUGEOT 26″ BIKE,

BECKET #19 JERSEY IN FRAME,

3 ASSORTEDFISHING RODS, 3 ASSORTED FISHING RODS.

RAYBAN SUNGLASSES NIB,

MILK CRATE W / 6 FISHING REELS, I SONYPLAYSTATION 4 W/ 2 CONTROLLERS,

YETI COOLER75 QT,

YETICOOLER 65 QT,

1 LOUIS VUITTON HANDBAG.

2 LOUIS VUITTON WALLETS,

3 PRLOUIS VUITTON SUNGLASSES,

PLASTIC JAR LOOSE COINS,

ECHO WEED EATER SRM266,

ECHO WEED EATER 2255B,

ECHO WEED EATER 2255B,

ECHO WEED EATER SRM 266,

ECHO HEDGE TRIMMER.

ECHO HEDGE TRIMMER

RECEIVER HITCH DIRT BIKE RACK.

DYSON FAN AND APACHECASE,

TRITON BELT SANDER AND FREON RECOVERY HUSOVARNA 545 CHAINSAW 18″

RYOBI4 PC CLEANING SET.I

MURPHY LADDER AND GORILLA PLATFORM 2 0 " MILWAUKEE RADIO AND CHARGER, METALTECH STILTS,I

CREEPER, ROLLINGMAGNET,8′ FOLDING TABLE, DEWALT POLESAW, DEWALT WEEDEATER

3 PR NIKE SHOES,

3 PR NIKE SHOES,

3 PR ADIDAS SNEAKERS,

3 PR YEEZY SHOES,

3 PR MISC SHOES.

3 PR MISC SHOES

3 P R MISC SHOES.

9 PR MISC ADDIDAS SHOES.

5 PR NIKE SHOES, 1 PR NEW BALANCE SHOES,

3 PR MISC SHOES.|

PLAYSTATION 4- 3 CONTROLLERS,CHROME BOOK, ALEXA PASLODE FINISH NAILER.I

DEWALT 20V HEDGETRIMMER, MILWAUKEE JIGSAW2737-20, RYOBI 2300 WATT GENERATOR. DEWALT 20V 13″ TRIMMER, MAKITA ROTARY HAMMER,

METABO 18V IMPACT DRIVER,

DEWALT PNEUMATIC NAILER DWF83WW,

15 NEW SHIRTS, 2 GUCCI CAPS,

LOUIS VUITTON COINPURSE AND WRIST BRACELET,

GUCCI WALLET,

MCM BELT, BURBERRY BELT,

1 LOUIS VUITTON BELT,

2 LOUIS VUITTON BELTS,

COLEMAN MINI BIKE,

JETSON FOLDING BIKE,

DEWALT 20V HEDGETRIMMER DCHT820B, SN/235776

DEWALT 60V STRING TRIMMER DCST970X1S,

BOSCH 18V 2PC DRILL DRIVER,

MILWAUKEE 2445-20 CORDLESS JIGSAW,

DEWALT 1/2″ IMPACT WRENCH DCF894B

ECHO HEDGE TRIMMER SHC2250,

DEWALT CORDED GRINDER DWE43144N,

MILWAUKEE JIGSAW 2737-20,

MILWAUKEE 1/4 IMPACT RATCHET 2456-20,

PASLODE FINISH NAILER,

2 BAGS OF MISC COLLECTIBLES,

BOX OF COLLECTIBLES,

BOX OF COLLECTIBLES,

PLASTIC BIN MISC COLLECTIBLES,

BASKET OF MISC COLLECTIBLES,

CARDBOARD BOX MISC COLLECTIBLES,

LINCOLN PORT A TORCH ,

ONCAMERA MICROPHONE,

TAMRON 75MM CAMERA LENS,

SONY 50MM LENS,

SONY 35MM CAMERA,

SIRUI TRIPOD,

DEWALT 60V STRING TRIMMER SCST970X1S,

MILWAUKEE JIGSAW 2737-20,

DEWALT 20V IMPACT WRENCH DCF890B,

3 GUESS WATCHES, 1 MICHAEL KORS WATCH,

1 BANDO CHARM NECKLACE W/ CLEAR STONE,

GUCCI FANNY PACK,

SILVER COLORED RING SET W/ CLEAR STONES,

GOLD COLORED BRACELET W/ CLEAR STONES MARKED 14K,

8″ GOLD COLORED BRACELET MARKED 10K,

MICHAEL KORS GOLD COLORED WATCH, GOLD COLORED NECKLACE MARKED 14K W/ RELIGIOUS MEDALLION, 2 GOLD COLORED RINGS,

GOLD COLORED CHAIN MARKED 10K,

GOLD COLORED BRACELET W/ CLEAR STONES AND 3 EARRINGS,

BULOVA WATCH AND SILVER COLORED MENS RING MARKED 14K,

2 GOLD CHAINS, GOLD RING, 2 DIAMOND STUD EARRINGS, RUBY CHARM,

GOLD COLORED GRILL, GOLD COLORED CHAIN, 2 GOLD COLORED BRACELETS,

1 PANDORA SILVER COLORED NECKLACE W/ CLEAR STONES AND SILVER NECKLACE W/ JADE PENDANT, LEATHER LV BRACELET, GOLD IN COLOR I LOVE YOU NECKLACE, GOLD IN COLOR BRACELET W/ GREEN

STONE, GOLD COLORED BRACELET,

,