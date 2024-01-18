MAJOR CLOSURES AT THE LOOP 1604 & I-10 INTERCHANGE FOR THE SECOND WEEKEND

San Antonio, TX — As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT is scheduled to fully close the interchange of Loop 1604 and I-10 in northwest San Antonio for the next several weekends. These closures will allow the contractor to install steel beams as construction work begins to focus on building ramps and bridges at the interchange.

The second weekend of closures is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 19 and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, January 22, weather permitting. Closures at the interchange will include:

I-10 eastbound/westbound mainlanes from UTSA Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound mainlanes from Vance Jackson Rd. to La Cantera Parkway

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound frontage roads between the I-10 eastbound and westbound frontage roads

Vance Jackson Rd. northbound/southbound lanes at Loop 1604 (nightly only)

This is a full weekend closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

The traveling public is encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the interchange, if possible. Detour information for traffic through the interchange is listed below.

I-10 Eastbound Mainlanes Detour Travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 EB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

I-10 Westbound Mainlanes Detour

Travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 WB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 Eastbound Mainlanes and Frontage Road Detour

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 EB and continue on the I-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes at Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 Westbound Mainlanes and Frontage Road Detour

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the I-10 exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

©2024 Cox Media Group