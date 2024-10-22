Join Gamers Playing for CHRISTUS Children’s on Extra Life Game Day, Nov 2

San Antonio, TX — Local gamers of all levels and from all categories — console, mobile, PC, table top, etc. — are uniting for one cause on Saturday, Nov. 2: To save and improve the lives of kids treated at CHRISTUS Children’s.

Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising program, provides game-loving locals a fun way to support CHRISTUS Children’s, the local CMN Hospital.

Participants can sign up for the 24-hour gaming marathon at extra-life.org and invite friends, family, and fans to donate to CHRISTUS Children’s. The official Game Day is Nov. 2, but participants may complete their 24 hours of play whenever and however they like -- all in one day, one hour a day for 24 days, etc. Players may also participate solo or on teams.

“The milestones this fundraising program has accomplished over the past 16 years is nothing short of remarkable,” said Amiee Daily, president & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “There is still so much work to be done, and with the passion and tenacity of Extra Lifers across the globe, I’m confident we will continue to change kids’ health to change the future.”

The virtual marathon is expected to involve 50,000 gamers fundraising for 170 CMN Hospitals across North America. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $100 million for member hospitals. The secure donations fund the selected hospital’s greatest needs, often including pediatric medical equipment, research, therapy programs, and charitable care.

Extra Life partners with some of the largest names in the gaming industry, including Wizards of the Coast, Humble Bundle, ArenaNet, CodeNinjas and Playfly ESports, DayBreak, and Game Better. While anyone can participate, many expert gamers and broadcasters live-stream their play and earn donations from followers.

Interested participants can register at extra-life.org, select CHRISTUS Children’s as their preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal and collect donations throughout the year for kids in need. Learn more about the local CMN Hospital and how donations are saving kids’ lives at CMNHospitals.org.