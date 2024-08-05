CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation announces 10-year grant to fund pediatric inpatient rehab CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation is proud to announce a transformative 10-year commitment to fund the pediatric inpatient rehab at CHRISTUS Children’s. As part of this initiative, Panda Express aims to raise $2,093,732 by Dec. 31, 2030, to establish a Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHRISTUS Children’s. This generous contribution will play a pivotal role in enhancing the care and support provided to our young patients. (Veronica Laurel/CHRISTUS Children's Foundation)

San Antonio, TX — CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation is proud to announce a transformative 10-year commitment to fund the pediatric inpatient rehab at CHRISTUS Children’s. As part of this initiative, Panda Express aims to raise $2,093,732 by Dec. 31, 2030, to establish a Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHRISTUS Children’s. This generous contribution will play a pivotal role in enhancing the care and support provided to our young patients.

Panda Cares Centers of Hope are special spaces designed to provide a safe and comforting environment where kids can be kids. The programs and services offered inspire courage, hope and healing by addressing a child’s mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

“The inpatient rehab center serves as a hub for patients recovering from catastrophic injury or illness,” said Michele Reinarz, director of rehabilitation at CHRISTUS Children’s. “In many instances, the patient’s life and family dynamics are altered in the blink of an eye, affecting the physical well-being of the child and the emotional, spiritual and psychological, as well.”

The inpatient rehabilitation unit is on the ninth floor, building C, of CHRISTUS Children’s. It is adjacent to the special medicine unit, allowing a “change of scenery” for long-term patients.

“We are very blessed to have the rehab unit located on the same floor as the special medicine unit, which has rooms designated for patients admitted for intense inpatient rehabilitation,” Reinarz said. “The opportunity to go to the treatment gyms and therapy rooms offers patients access to specialized equipment, such as electric hi lo exercise mats, a treadmill, parallel bars and a functional electrical stimulation bike.”

Most children are not able to follow traditional directions for exercise, so implementing play is a huge part of rehabilitation.

“An example is strengthening the muscles that pull your foot up when walking so you do not drag your toes in swinging through,” Reinarz said. “Most children cannot fire that muscle, but they can pop bubbles with their big toe when the bubble is held on a wand in the correct place.”

The Panda Cares Center of Hope grant has enabled CHRISTUS Children’s to remodel the ninth floor, expanding open floor space and installing new, upgraded equipment. The additional treatment methods can accelerate the healing process, helping patients return to their homes, schools and communities more quickly.

Panda Express is one of the fastest-growing partners for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. One of the top reasons they have had this outstanding growth is due to the culture of giving their co-founders and CEOs, Andrew and Peggy Cherng, have created throughout their company. Before Panda Express ever asked their guests to donate, they first asked themselves through associate giving. Therefore, Panda Express has the utmost desire to be the best stewards of their associates and guests-donated funds.