Little Big Town plots Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland

Little Big Town has announced their headlining Take Me Home Tour.



The fall trek kicks off October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit New York, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and more, before wrapping at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on December 13.



Joining them are Grammy-winning duo Sugarland and up-and-coming trio The Castellows.



The news arrives hot on the heels of Little Big Town and Sugarland's joint performance of Phil Collins' "Take Me Home."



"Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night," Little Big Town tell the press. "There's something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home."



"The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we're so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland," the "Girl Crush" singers add. "We'll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can't wait to see everyone!"



Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, head to littlebigtown.com.



While you wait to see them on tour, check out the studio version of Little Big Town's "Take Me Home" featuring Sugarland; out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.