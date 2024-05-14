Little Big Town locks in debut Christmas special

Little Big Town will spread festive cheer with a new NBC special, Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry.



The two-hour television event will be filmed at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It'll feature performances from the group's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, as well as as-yet-unannounced special guests.



A press release also teases that more exciting Little Big Town news is on the way.



In the meantime, you can catch the Group of the Year nominee presenting at the 2024 ACM Awards, which streams live Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.



Tickets to Little Big Town's upcoming Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland are also available now at littlebigtown.com.

