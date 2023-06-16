Listen to Dolly Parton duet with Rob Halford on new song, "Bygones"

Dolly Parton duets with Rob Halford on a new song called "Bygones," a track off the country icon's upcoming rock album, Rockstar.

On "Bygones," Dolly and Rob sing about apologizing to an unnamed party who refuses to forgive them and "let bygones be bygones." Along with vocals from the Judas Priest frontman, the tune features Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe.

"It is one of my very favorites on the whole album," Dolly says of "Bygones." "The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special."

You can listen to "Bygones" now via digital outlets.

Rockstar, which includes a mix of covers and originals, will be released November 17. Other guests on the track list include Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

Along with "Bygones," Dolly's shared her Rockstar cover of Heart's "Magic Man," featuring Ann Wilson.

