Listen to Chris Stapleton's version of "The Star Spangled Banner"

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Chris Stapleton has dropped his version of "The Star Spangled Banner" on all digital music platforms.

This rendition was recorded from his widely acclaimed performance of the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

On the country music front, Chris recently joined Carly Pearce on her soaring new single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Chris is currently on the road on his All-American Road Show tour. For the full schedule and tickets, visit chrisstapleton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!