The lifestyle changes that went into Brett Young '2.0'

Brett Young tells Men's Journal he "cut alcohol out of [his] diet and routine," with his biggest motivation being "longevity for [my] children and being around for my family."

From there, the 44-year-old former Ole Miss baseball player continued his wellness journey, getting back into fitness.

"I started digging into kind of researching longevity and wellness and anti-aging and finding out that, you know, heavy lifting is at the core of all of that. And I just kind of dove in head first," he says.

How does Brett manage to eat healthy on the road? He says "a family-size order of Chipotle" at the beginning of a trip is the answer.

"I don't do any of the add-ons, none of the extras," he reveals. "We're talking about black beans, white rice, and a protein, and guacamole if I'm cheating, and I just fill the fridge with it."

You can see the results of Brett's lifestyle changes on the cover of his new album, 2.0, which comes out Friday.

"My stamina and my voice, I started lasting," he says of the changes. "I could sing for longer periods of time, more days in a row. I mean, the positive effects started kind of pouring over all these areas of my life that I didn't even know would be touched just by making health and wellness and fitness a primary focus."

You can read the entire Men's Journal article online.

