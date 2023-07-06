Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song

Lee Brice's been working on new music, and he wants you to weigh in on an as-yet-unreleased song.



Lee recently posted a video on Instagram of him previewing "No Country Boy Ever" on an acoustic guitar. The anthemic track celebrates the things men typically love doing in the South, such as fishing and enjoying mama's fried chicken.



Lee's latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and includes the #1 hits "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," "Memory I Don't Mess With" as well as his current single, "Save the Roses."



What do you think? Should Lee record and release the "No Country Boy Ever?" Drop a comment on his Instagram post to let him know.

