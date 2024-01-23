Lee Ann Womack's "Either Way" inspired Carly Pearce's latest single: "That song wrecked me"

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Singing "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Chris Stapleton is almost like a full-circle moment for Carly Pearce.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Carly recounted her longtime love for Lee Ann Womack's "Either Way," which Chris co-wrote and sang background vocals on, and how it inspired her latest single.

"Don't think that ['Either Way'] wasn't my inspo for ['We Don't Fight Anymore']. And you know, Lee Ann and Chris sang it together. That song wrecked me from the time I was 12 and really didn't even know what they were even talking about. Maybe a little older than 12," Carly tells ABC Audio.

"I love that kind of music. I love those kind of songs," she says. "I wanted one and now to have it like this, it's like, 'Oh, I really birthed that into fruition, didn't I?'"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" is the lead single from Carly's as-yet-untitled forthcoming new album.

You can find Lee Ann and Chris' versions of "Either Way" on 2008's Call Me Crazy and 2017's From A Room: Volume 1, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

