Lauren Alaina's 'Household' is growing

ABC
By Stephen Hubbard

Lauren Alaina's getting her "Household" in order, as she prepares for the arrival of her first child later this year.

The "What Ifs" hitmaker and her husband, Cam Arnold, are expecting a baby girl sometime this summer. The two tied the knot in February 2024.

Meanwhile, "Household" happens to be the title of Lauren's latest piece of new music.

“'Household' is the perfect blend of southern grit and sass,” she reflects. “We have all been in a 'how much hell can house hold' scenario. I wrote this song after listening to one of my best friends vent about her relationship."

"It may not reflect my own marriage," she adds, "but I think it showcases my personality flawlessly.”

You can check out Lauren's new music video for "Household" on YouTube.

