Lauren Alaina's all smiles at bachelorette party

Lauren Alaina recently rounded up her bridesmaids for a bachelorette party ahead of her as-yet-unannounced wedding day.



The "Road Less Traveled" singer took to Instagram to share a Reel highlight of the celebration.



"The definition of thicc as thieves. These amazing women gave me the perfect weekend to celebrate changing my last name," Lauren captioned the Reel, which included a snippet of her song "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me" and clips of the ladies' brunch time, karaoke and laughter-filled moments together.



"POV: you just had the best bachelorette weekend surrounded by 17 of the most amazing women that you met in all different seasons of life but all came together for your fav season yet," Lauren added in the Reel's onscreen text.



Lauren announced her engagement to fiancé Cam Arnold onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022.

On the music front, Lauren's latest project is her six-song Unlocked EP, which arrived in June and includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Thicc as Thieves."

