Lauren Alaina thanks fans, Jason Aldean + loved ones after dad's passing

"Thank you. I can't think of much else to say right now other than thank you," Lauren Alaina wrote in her first Instagram post since her July 24 announcement of her father's passing.



"Thank you to everyone who has checked on me and continued to show up for me. Thank you to @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean and your team for treating me like family. Thank you to my husband for being the arms that are holding me together all day and all night long," she said.



"Thank you to my brother and sister and their beautiful babies for the FaceTimes at all times of the day to make me smile or bring me comfort in any way you can. Thank you to my momma and bonus dad for coming out on the road with me," the "Road Less Traveled" singer shared. "Thank you to my team for giving me a loving environment on the road."



"Most of all thank you Jesus for the unconditional love and strength from the Kingdom of God surrounding all of us right now as we navigate this pain and sorrow," she concluded her post.

Lauren's post was accompanied by a carousel of photos, including one of her with Jason, her performing onstage, her husband Cam Arnold holding her hands as they walk through a parking lot and a picture of a sign that reads, "LAUREN ~ YOU ARE IN OUR PRAYERS... STAY STRONG WE [LOVE] YOU! Xo Xo Xo Xo."



Fellow country singers including Carly Pearce and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman left comments of encouragement.



"I love you," Carly wrote.



"Oh Lauren. I'm so very very sorry!!!" Kimberly said.



You can check out Lauren's post now on Instagram.

