Lauren Alaina remembers her dad with 'Little Things'

Lauren Alaina's addressing the death of her dad in her new song, "Little Things."

J.J. Suddeth passed away suddenly in July 2024.

“The loss of my father was unexpected and life shattering," she reflects. "When you have a loss of this magnitude, the little things in life start to matter a lot less.”

The new song came out of a conversation she had with her brother before a writing session.

"He said someone had complained to him about the cost of eggs," Lauren recalls. "He said he just kept thinking to himself, 'My dad just died. I don't really care about the cost of eggs anymore.' It really struck me."

“I told him when something that really matters happens, your eyes are opened to what doesn't," she continues. "I told him I was going to write that song for us that day. I know our dad would be proud of us both.”

"Little Things" follows Lauren's recent releases "All My Exes (featuring Chase Matthew)," "Household," "Those Kind of Women" and "Heaven Sent," which was inspired by the arrival of her daughter, Beni Doll Arnold, in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.