Lainey Wilson's Wrangling some new cowboy gear

Lainey Wilson's got something up her sleeve — or make that her bell-bottoms — with Wrangler.

"Got back together with my friends at @wrangler to work on something new for y'all," the ACM entertainer of the year shared on her socials. "stay tuned on March 13."

The accompanying photos show Lainey wearing denim bell-bottoms with an elaborate design, what appears to be a long-sleeved washed denim shirt with "Call a Cowboy" written on the back, a denim vest embroidered with her initials and some elaborately studded jeans.

Miranda Lambert, for one, can't wait. "I'll take one of each please," she commented.

For now, Lainey's busy touring Europe. She wraps with a show in Paris on March 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.