Lainey Wilson's set to pick up another trophy at ACM Honors

The 18th ACM Honors will take place Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards.

The annual ceremony is set to recognize the industry and studio recording winners from the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. As previously announced, ACM entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson is also the artist-songwriter of the year, and Jessie Jo Dillon will be honored as songwriter of the year.

Look for more winners to be revealed on Wednesday, before presales for the event start on Thursday. Tickets will be available to the public on Friday.

