Lainey Wilson's a proud farmer in new Tractor Supply commercial

Tractor Supply Company has teamed up with their 2024 Brand Ambassador, Lainey Wilson, for a brand new commercial.



The 30-second clip follows Lainey from her simple life on the farm to onboarding her tour bus and taking the stage as a country superstar.



"I'm from a farming community. A little town of 200 people. A fifth-generation farmer's daughter. I consider myself a farmer too," Lainey shares in the ad's voiceover. "It's about getting up every single day, planting those seeds, watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have the harvest of a lifetime."



In a press release, Lainey reflected further on her upbringing and how Tractor Supply's Life Out Here tagline resonates with her.



"As a fifth-generation farmer's daughter, Tractor Supply has played an integral part of my lifestyle from a

young age. Originally from a town of 200 people, to now living out my dream playing music around the world, Life Out Here is true to my core," shares the Baskin, Louisiana, native.



"When I'm off the road, I'm spending time outside back at home on the farm enjoying the little things in life," she adds.



You can watch the full commercial now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.